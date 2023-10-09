Iris Scanner Market Expected to Reach $8.0 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global iris scanner market is driven by several factors, including the surge in the adoption of iris scanners by government organizations, the growing adoption of biometric authentication, and enhanced border control and travel security measures.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Iris Scanner Market by Component, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global iris scanner industry generated $3.1 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $8.0 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2032.

(We are providing report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and COVID-19 Impact Analysis)

The Iris scanner market is the industry that is involved in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of iris recognition technologies and devices. An iris scanner is a biometric system that captures and analyzes a person's unique iris pattern. The iris (also known as the pupil) is the portion of the eye that is colored. The iris scanner uses high resolution cameras and advanced algorithms to scan the iris pattern and convert it into a digital template. This template can then be saved and compared for identity verification purposes.

Iris scanners can be used in a various application, such as access control systems, border control systems, time and attendance tracking, secure verification for electronic devices, high accuracy, security, and convenience Iris patterns are highly unique and stable over a person's lifetime. The iris scanner market continually innovates to enhance the speed, accuracy, and reliability of iris recognition systems, making them a popular choice for organizations and individuals seeking robust biometric security solutions.

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global iris scanner market is driven by several factors, including the surge in the adoption of iris scanners by government organizations, the growing adoption of biometric authentication, and enhanced border control and travel security measures. However, competing biometric technologies hindered the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, border control and travel are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.1 Billion Market Size in 2032 $8.0 Billion CAGR 10.2 % No. of Pages in Report 271 Segments covered Component, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Increased adoption of iris scanner by government organizations Adoption of biometric authentication Opportunities Border control and travel Restraints Competing biometric technologies

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the global iris scanner market. The increased focus on contactless technologies and heightened security measures has driven demand for iris scanners in applications such as access control and identity verification.

However, the pandemic disrupted supply chains and delayed deployment plans in various sectors, impacting the market's growth trajectory. Despite these challenges, the long-term prospects for iris scanner adoption remain positive as organizations prioritize secure and touchless authentication solutions in a post-pandemic world.

The hardware segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on component, the hardware segment accounted for around three-fourths of the total revenue in the global iris scanner industry in 2022, and it is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 10.82% during the forecast period. This is due to the continual advancements and investments in physical components essential for the efficient operation of iris scanners. These include the iris capture device, light sources, lens systems, and processing units, which are fundamental in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of iris recognition systems.

The healthcare segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment held the major share in the global iris scanner market in 2022, holding nearly one-fourth of the market revenue. The remarkable growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing integration of iris-scanning technology into personal devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. On the other hand, the healthcare segment is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 12.46% from 2023 to 2032. Owing to a heightened emphasis on securing patient data and ensuring accurate patient identification.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2022, contributing to more than one-third of the global iris scanner market revenue. The growth is attributed to the region's advanced technological infrastructure and a heightened emphasis on security. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same region is projected to experience the fastest CAGR of 11.82% from 2023 to 2032. Primarily propelled by rapid technological advancement and the extensive adoption of iris scanning technologies in various sectors, including government and healthcare.

Leading Market Players:

DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH

M2SYS Technology

IrisGuard Ltd.

ams-OSRAM AG.

EyeLock LLC.

Princeton Identity

CMITech Company, Ltd.

HID Global Corporation

Thales Group

Iris ID, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global iris scanner market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launches, expansions, and acquisitions to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report helps determine the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.

