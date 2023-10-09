INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis Partners with The Diversity Org to Promote Career Exploration for Students

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis, the Midwest's only annual end-to-end design and manufacturing event, promotes growth towards the future of the manufacturing industry's labor force in partnership with Diversity Org, a global nonprofit that teaches under-resourced and minority students how to obtain corporate, high-income careers. The event will host 75 local high school students in an immersive day of education, demonstrations and workshop sessions to further career development for underrepresented communities in the workforce and support opportunities to engage with like-minded industry leaders.

With U.S. manufacturers expecting over 2 million unfilled jobs ?by 2030, networking and job discovery for all backgrounds continues to be a key focus to fulfill anticipated market demand. Minneapolis, the heart of the Midwest manufacturing hub, employs around one quarter of the region's health care, manufacturing and professional scientific services workforce.

Two educational panels will cover career development and local Minneapolis manufacturing organizations offering programs to encourage the success of young professionals. Students will also join in a networking session led by industry experts to discuss resume building, entrepreneurial guidance, interview tips and more.

Minneapolis is a global leader in medical technology innovation and manufacturing , home to influential organizations including National Society of Black Engineers Twin Cities Professional Chapter, University of Minnesota, the Minnesota chapter of the Institute of Packaging Professionals, and Urban League Twin Cities, among others that will present career insights and highlight available community offerings.

"Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis aims to empower the next generation of engineering and manufacturing professionals by providing exposure to prospective career opportunities and advancement tactics across the landscape of manufacturing," says Suzanne Deffree, Group Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "As leaders in our business, it is important to be advocates and mentor the future successors of the trade.The partnership with Diversity Org strives to fill gaps between young and experienced professionals in the industry with extensive resources for the next generation of the business."

Joshua Pierce, CEO & Founder of The Diversity Organization states, "The partnership between both organizations exemplifies the power of collaboration in fostering inclusivity. Together, we are not just breaking down barriers but also building bridges that lead to a more impactful future for all. For a lot of students this will be their first step into being exposed and on a pathway to careers in advanced manufacturing and engineering. Without events like this, many students would not know that these industries even exist. Together, The Diversity Org?serves as a beacon of inspiration, showing that when businesses and organizations unite in purpose, they can drive meaningful change?and make industries more diverse."?

Companies including Arburg, Motion AI, Infinity Robotics, Alta Biomaterials, Prototek, Teamvantage and Velentium will host interactive booth tours and product demonstrations. Each exhibitor will display solutions such as injection molding machines, biocompatible implants, additive manufacturing services, robotics design and more, all targeting different verticals in the trade.

Advanced Manufacturing Minneapolis is comprised of five co-located shows, Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M), Automation Technology Expo (ATX), Design & Manufacturing (D&M), MinnPack and Plastec.

For more information on networking and conference sessions at the Oct. 10-11 event at the Minneapolis Convention Center, or to register for an expo attendee pass, visit? www.advancedmanufacturingminneapolis.com .

About Informa Markets Engineering:??

Informa Markets Engineering portfolio, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit? www.informamarkets.com .?

Media Contact:??

Jordan Douglas?

Informa Markets Engineering?

pr.ime@informa.com?

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791084/advanced-manufacturing-minneapolis-partners-with-the-diversity-org-to-promote-career-exploration-for-students