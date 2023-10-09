XP Power Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 09

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

SG9999003735

Issuer Name

XP Power Ltd

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

City of registered office (if applicable)

Edinburgh

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

06-Oct-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Oct-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% 0.000000 Below 5% Below 5% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9.960518 0.000000 9.960518

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) SG9999003735 Below 5% Below 5% Sub Total 8.A Below 5% Below 5%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold abrdn plc abrdn plc abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited abrdn plc abrdn Investment Management Limited abrdn plc abrdn plc abrdn Holdings Limited abrdn plc abrdn Investments Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

In reference to Section 9, the shares detailed are managed by the named discretionary investment management entity within multiple portfolios on behalf of underlying clients, based on investment management agreements whereby the client has delegated the exercise of the voting power to the referenced investment manager.



This disclosure also reflects the fact that the voting rights effectively held indirectly by the underlying intermediate holding company abrdn Investments (Holdings) Limited ("aI(H)L") and held by the underlying investment management entity abrdn Investment Management Limited ("aIML") decreased below the 5% notifiable threshold due to trading on 6 October 2023. Prior to this crossing, aI(H)L effectively and aIML held 6.252180% of the delegated voting rights.

12. Date of Completion

09-Oct-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Aberdeen, United Kingdom