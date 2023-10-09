Anzeige
Montag, 09.10.2023
Neuvorstellung: Wir stellen den wichtigsten KI-Deal des Jahres vor
ACCESSWIRE
09.10.2023 | 17:02
Amerisleep Offers 2023 Columbus Day Mattress Sales

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Amerisleep was one of the earliest companies in the bed-in-a-box industry. Having spent more than a decade innovating all aspects of sleep, the award-winning brand proudly presents a complete suite of mattresses, accessories, and adjustable beds during its Best Columbus Day Bed Sales. That way, shoppers can save on the perfect sleep upgrades for their homes.

Columbus Day Mattress Sales

  • Mattresses - Get $450 off on any Amerisleep mattress.
  • Adjustable Bed Bundles - Save 30% on adjustable beds when bundled with a mattress.
  • Upholstered Bed Frames - Get 40% off upholstered bed frames with any mattress.

According to interior designer and DIY expert Kaycie Chiampi of @greybirchdesigns, "We went with the Amerisleep Organica mattress in a Queen size and it's heavenly!" From its memory foam to hybrid and natural mattresses, Amerisleep has designed all of its products with unique layering, materials, and technology to improve comfort, cooling, and sleep quality.

More than 200,000 satisfied sleepers love Amerisleep. Plus, Amerisleep mattresses all come with a 100-night sleep trial, 20-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.

Contact Information

Danny Wong
Marketing
dannywong@amerisleep.com
800-500-4233

SOURCE: Amerisleep

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/789936/amerisleep-offers-2023-columbus-day-mattress-sales

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
