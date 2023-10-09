Open Education: Open English Grows 27% Year-Over-Year With Language Learning Market Projected to Double by 2025

Leading online English-learning platform leverages proprietary technology amidst growing demand for language learning

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2023 / Open English, one of the global leaders in live online English classes, today reports 27% revenue growth year-over-year (2021 to 2022) across all brands and regions, including Latin America, the U.S. Hispanic market, Europe and the Middle East. Steadily growing to more than 10,000 corporate clients and over 2 million students enrolled to date, Open English is poised to continue this meteoric rise based on data from HolonIQ's 2021 language learning market report.

The premier resource for comprehensive data on the global impact economy, HolonIQ reports that the $60 billion direct-to-consumer language learning market will nearly double by 2025, reaching $115 billion in revenue led by digital efforts. Furthermore, mobile-first and online tutoring will accelerate rapidly, leading to tens of millions of new learners.

"With an overwhelming majority of language learners seeking to learn English as a second language, Open English is more than ready to cater to these new students thanks to our proprietary technology platform that offers unlimited, 24/7 access to live classes with native-speaking teachers," commented Andres Moreno, founder and CEO of Open English. "By leveraging technology to drive higher levels of English proficiency, we can increase access to language learning for thousands of people."

This rising demand for language learning can be attributed to a few different factors, including travel, career, family and life improvement. In a survey of Open English students, 23% reported that they wanted to learn English to live or study abroad, with 96% reporting they could get a better job by learning English and 94% reporting that their personal fulfillment, confidence and satisfaction would increase by learning English.

"Thanks to Open English, I learned English and got a scholarship to a school in the United States. I had tried free apps before, but they were very basic and didn't help me improve my conversation skills," commented Luciano Bernstein, track athlete and lawyer from Argentina. "After three months using Open English, I already felt that I improved," he continued.

Open English is a leading English-learning platform in the Latin American and U.S. Hispanic markets, providing live, online instruction to over 2 million enrolled students to date. The company is disrupting the brick-and-mortar language-learning market with a proprietary technology platform that offers unlimited, 24/7 access to live classes with native-speaking teachers. Open Education, Open English's parent company, offers customized learning solutions for businesses (Open English for Business), children (Open English Junior), and digital skills development (NextU). Open English has also expanded its business with Open Mundo, a new online language learning platform that offers French, Italian, Spanish and Portuguese live classes. The company is headquartered in Miami, FL, with offices in Mexico City, Bogota, Buenos Aires, Istanbul, Bangalore and São Paulo. To learn more about Open English, visit OpenEnglish.com.

