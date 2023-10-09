The latest edition of Foro Solar, hosted by the Spanish solar association, UNEF, showcased Spain's advancing market growth, but also highlighted several challenges the country may encounter in the future.From pv magazine Spain During the 10th Foro Solar show, organized by the Spanish PV association UNEF last week, Spanish Ecological Minister Teresa Ribera said that the solar sector will continue driving innovation and industrial employment while supporting the collective efforts to address decarbonization challenges, including the integration of the electrical supply chain. She also noted the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...