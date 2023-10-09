Iveco Group N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 9th October 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14th April 2023, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 2nd October 2023 to 6th October 2023 the following transactions:

Date Number of repurchased Common Shares Average net price (euro) Total net consideration (euro) 2 October 2023 31,350 8.9433 280,371.24 3 October 2023 31,350 8.8504 277,461.45 4 October 2023 8,136 8.6846 70,658.01 5 October 2023 31,350 8.6725 271,882.12 6 October 2023 31,600 8.8374 279,260.37 Total 133,786 8.8173 1,179,633.19

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

