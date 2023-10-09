Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2023) - Ledge Accounting, a subscription-based accounting and financial reporting firm, recently celebrated a significant achievement in its journey with an office ceremony as its client base exceeded 500 in just a few years of operation. The event welcomed the QuickBooks Pro Advisors, part of the core team recognized for their exceptional contributions to the firm's success.





Ryland Beard, the agency's founder, attributed this success to the global economic volatility, which compelled franchise owners to seek ways to reduce operational costs and franchise fees. Ledge Accounting played a vital role in assisting these businesses in reducing expenses such as labor, rent, utilities, and raw materials, factors that can erode profit margins for franchise enterprises.

Ryan Beard, speaking at the celebration, expressed his joy, stating, "Reaching this milestone was no small feat and required countless late nights at the office. It was crucial for us to commemorate this achievement. Our team takes great pride in serving small and mid-sized businesses across various industries, particularly in helping franchise businesses lower their costs and meet financial obligations. Franchise businesses are vital contributors to the economy, supporting job creation and local communities. Our firm's expertise in managing debt effectively has been instrumental in helping them weather economic downturns, preserving many family-run businesses and jobs. To ensure struggling entrepreneurs are not left behind, we have consciously maintained fair retainers."

About Ledge Accounting:

Ledge Accounting, founded by Ryland Beard, specializes in delivering comprehensive financial solutions, particularly catering to small businesses, including franchise owners. The firm boasts a large team of seasoned professionals well-versed in the intricacies of the franchise industry, aiding firms in financial management. Their extensive service portfolio comprises QuickBooks Management, Weekly Bookkeeping, Custom Financial Reporting (such as P&L and Balance Sheets), Performance Email Summaries, Monthly Reconciliation Reports, and Visual Analytics.

