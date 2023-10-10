Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.10.2023
Neuvorstellung: Wir stellen den wichtigsten KI-Deal des Jahres vor
WKN: 541501 | ISIN: US71654V4086 | Ticker-Symbol: PJXA
Tradegate
09.10.23
21:58 Uhr
14,000 Euro
+0,700
+5,26 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,80014,05009.10.
13,85013,95009.10.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL INC22,800+3,64 %
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA ADR14,000+5,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.