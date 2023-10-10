

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Tuesday release August numbers for building approvals, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Approvals are expected to rise 7.0 percent on month following the 8.1 percent contraction in July.



Australia also will see September results for the business confidence and conditions surveys from NAB; in August, their scores were +2 and +13, respectively.



Japan will provide August data for current account, with forecasts suggesting a surplus of 2.41 trillion yen following the 2.76 trillion yen surplus in July.



Malaysia will see August numbers for unemployment; in July, the jobless rate was 3.4 percent.



Finally, the Taiwan stock market remains shuttered for the National Day holiday and will return to action on Wednesday.



