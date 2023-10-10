OTC Markets Group Continues to Grow Its Roster of OTCQX Companies in the Nordics

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023(OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced the addition of five companies to the growing roster of Nordic companies trading on the OTCQX® Best Market. The recent additions include Stora Enso Oyj (OTCQX: SEOJF; SEOFF; SEOAY); Nordea Bank Abp (OTCQX: NRDBY; NBNKF); Telenor ASA (OTCQX: TELNF; TELNY); Akobo Minerals AB (OTCQX: AKOBF); and Redsense Medical AB (OTCQX: RDSNF).

These additions to the OTCQX Market highlight significant milestones for OTC Markets Group's growing presence in the Nordic Region. OTCQX is now the U.S. market of choice for three of the five largest companies in Norway. This new group of companies joins other notable names in the region including Aker BP Asa, Hafnia Ltd., Norsk Hydro ASA, Gram Car Carriers ASA, Norse Atlantic Airways ASA, and M.O.B.A. Network AB. In total, there are more than 25 Swedish, Norwegian, Danish, and Finnish companies trading on our premium tier OTCQX and OTCQB market. These companies represent a breadth of industries - oil and gas, shipping, telecommunications, aviation, financial services, and gaming and e-sports - indicating a larger trend in the region as more companies see the value of cross-trading on the OTC Markets.

"We are thrilled to provide Nordic companies with an efficient path to access the U.S. Market," said Joe Coveney, Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "Our goal is to offer international companies a 'list local, trade global' strategy using local filings and disclosures to be publicly traded in the U.S. to expand their global investor base while remaining national champions in their home market."

For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc.(OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

