

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech's vabysmo maintained vision improvements with extended treatment intervals up to four months for people with Retinal Vein Occlusion in phase III trials. Vabysmo showed robust and sustained retinal drying up to 72 weeks and a safety profile consistent with previous trials, Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said in a statement on Tuesday.



If approved by the FDA, Retinal Vein Occlusion or RVO would be Vabysmo's third indication in addition to wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).



Retinal vein occlusion is the second most common cause of vision loss due to retinal vascular diseases. It affects more than 1 million people in the U.S., mainly those aged 50 or older, and can lead to severe and sudden vision loss.



Genentech announced the positive long-term results from the global Phase III BALATON and COMINO studies evaluating extended treatment intervals with Vabysmo (faricimab-svoa) in macular edema due to branch and central retinal vein occlusion (BRVO and CRVO).



From weeks 24 to 72, all people in both studies received Vabysmo using a treat-and-extend dosing regimen, which allows tailoring of their treatment interval according to the individual patient's response to treatment.



According to the company, data showed people treated with Vabysmo extended their treatment intervals up to every four months while maintaining the vision gains achieved in the first 24 weeks of the trials. Vabysmo continued to show robust and sustained drying of retinal fluid from baseline up to week 72, as measured by reduction in central subfield thickness.



It is the first time that vision and anatomical improvements have been maintained for more than a year using a personalized treat-and-extend dosing regimen in both global Phase III BRVO and CRVO trials.



In both studies, Vabysmo was generally well-tolerated and the safety profile was consistent with previous trials.



Data up to 24 weeks have been submitted to global health authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency. A decision from the FDA is expected in late 2023.



To date, Vabysmo is approved in more than 80 countries around the world for people living with wet AMD and DME, including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union, with more than 1.5 million doses distributed globally.



