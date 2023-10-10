

ECHING (dpa-AFX) - Kontron AG (KOTRF.PK, KOTFY.PK), a German maker of computer hardware and other technology products, said on Tuesday that it has secured two design wins valued around 100 million euros from undisclosed parties.



These wins involve Kontron providing in-flight entertainment and communications or IFEC systems to be installed on aircraft operated by multiple airlines, including one that utilizes satellite-based technology.



For the first design win, Kontron will supply major components of a satellite-based IFEC system, which will be installed in aircraft from multiple airlines over five years, starting in 2024.



Kontron will deliver a technology allowing connectivity through geostationary, medium-earth orbit, and low-earth orbit satellite constellations. Potential revenues amount to roughly 90 million euros over a five-year span.



In addition, the second design win has a volume of around 10 million euros over a two-year span.



Starting in 2024, the company will supply a major satellite communications operator with IFEC equipment that will be installed in aircraft by multiple airlines.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können. Hier klicken