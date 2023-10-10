Helium Ventures Plc - Lifting of Share Suspension

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

Helium Ventures plc

("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")

Lifting of Share Suspension

Helium Ventures (AQSE: HEV), a London based investment company initially focused on opportunities within the helium sector, announces that the suspension of the Company's ordinary shares will be lifted and trading will recommence at 8.00 a.m. today.

