Dienstag, 10.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
10.10.2023 | 08:06
Helium Ventures Plc - Lifting of Share Suspension

Helium Ventures Plc - Lifting of Share Suspension

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

Helium Ventures plc
("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")

Lifting of Share Suspension

Helium Ventures (AQSE: HEV), a London based investment company initially focused on opportunities within the helium sector, announces that the suspension of the Company's ordinary shares will be lifted and trading will recommence at 8.00 a.m. today.

Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Helium Ventures plcNeil Ritson+44 (0) 20 3475 6834
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser)Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti+44 (0) 20 72130 880

For more information please visit: www.heliumvs.com


