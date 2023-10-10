KBC Groep: Update regarding the KBC Group share buyback programme

Within the framework of the share buyback programme announced on 10 August 2023 after trading hours, KBC Group NV wishes to advise that the following transactions took place on Euronext Brussels' regulated market between 2 October 2023 and 6 October 2023, included:

Date No. of shares Total price Average price Lowest price Highest price 02-10-2023 70 000 € 4 091 731 € 58.45 € 58.16 € 59.36 03-10-2023 85 000 € 4 887 202 € 57.50 € 57.32 € 58.24 04-10-2023 85 000 € 4 836 254 € 56.90 € 56.46 € 57.62 05-10-2023 85 000 € 4 832 998 € 56.86 € 56.54 € 57.16 06-10-2023 85 000 € 4 898 312 € 57.63 € 57.02 € 57.74

Following these transactions, the total number of own shares held by KBC Group NV within the framework of the share buyback programme amounted to 3 277 765 on 6 October 2023.

This information is also available at https://www.kbc.com/en/share-buy-back

Attachment