Dienstag, 10.10.2023
Neuvorstellung: Wir stellen den wichtigsten KI-Deal des Jahres vor
Dow Jones News
10.10.2023 | 08:31
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading 
10-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 10 
October 2023: 
Helium Ventures PLC 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: HEV 
ISIN: GB00BLR8T846 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1744661 10-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1744661&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
