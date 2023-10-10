DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Restoration to Trading 10-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities will be restored to trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 today, 10 October 2023: Helium Ventures PLC Ordinary Shares Symbol: HEV ISIN: GB00BLR8T846 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1744661 10-Oct-2023

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)