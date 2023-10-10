DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10 October 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 9 October 2023 it purchased a total of 289,071 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 170,000 119,071 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.106 GBP0.954 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.090 GBP0.939 GBP0.948810 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.097236

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 663,707,485 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 5787 1.090 XDUB 08:20:59 00067281461TRLO0 10000 1.090 XDUB 08:20:59 00067281462TRLO0 227 1.090 XDUB 08:20:59 00067281463TRLO0 10000 1.090 XDUB 08:57:01 00067282290TRLO0 2558 1.090 XDUB 08:57:01 00067282291TRLO0 2429 1.100 XDUB 09:12:59 00067282705TRLO0 728 1.102 XDUB 09:13:04 00067282706TRLO0 1500 1.102 XDUB 09:13:04 00067282707TRLO0 3352 1.102 XDUB 09:13:04 00067282708TRLO0 3352 1.102 XDUB 09:13:04 00067282709TRLO0 5678 1.098 XDUB 09:20:52 00067282855TRLO0 1700 1.104 XDUB 10:50:00 00067285092TRLO0 2851 1.106 XDUB 10:50:00 00067285093TRLO0 3352 1.106 XDUB 10:50:00 00067285094TRLO0 4430 1.106 XDUB 10:50:00 00067285095TRLO0 341 1.098 XDUB 11:10:31 00067285543TRLO0 2349 1.098 XDUB 11:10:31 00067285544TRLO0 633 1.098 XDUB 11:10:36 00067285545TRLO0 2105 1.098 XDUB 11:12:09 00067285563TRLO0 5661 1.096 XDUB 11:32:03 00067285768TRLO0 5901 1.098 XDUB 12:07:27 00067286534TRLO0 9323 1.100 XDUB 13:04:23 00067287939TRLO0 8082 1.100 XDUB 13:04:23 00067287940TRLO0 6349 1.100 XDUB 13:15:23 00067288084TRLO0 5676 1.100 XDUB 13:48:26 00067288695TRLO0 5277 1.098 XDUB 14:15:38 00067289182TRLO0 5551 1.096 XDUB 14:18:13 00067289242TRLO0 440 1.096 XDUB 14:52:13 00067290693TRLO0 1073 1.096 XDUB 15:02:50 00067291016TRLO0 4233 1.096 XDUB 15:08:24 00067291245TRLO0 3801 1.096 XDUB 15:08:24 00067291246TRLO0 219 1.096 XDUB 15:08:24 00067291247TRLO0 1153 1.096 XDUB 15:08:24 00067291248TRLO0 1420 1.096 XDUB 15:08:24 00067291250TRLO0 141 1.096 XDUB 15:08:24 00067291251TRLO0 3092 1.096 XDUB 15:08:24 00067291252TRLO0 10000 1.098 XDUB 15:08:31 00067291253TRLO0 911 1.096 XDUB 15:17:24 00067291556TRLO0 2000 1.096 XDUB 15:22:24 00067291694TRLO0 3378 1.096 XDUB 15:22:24 00067291695TRLO0 2000 1.096 XDUB 15:31:24 00067291957TRLO0 3717 1.096 XDUB 15:31:24 00067291958TRLO0 137 1.096 XDUB 15:44:28 00067292392TRLO0 2200 1.096 XDUB 15:52:13 00067292634TRLO0 2290 1.096 XDUB 15:52:17 00067292636TRLO0 3390 1.096 XDUB 15:52:21 00067292637TRLO0 757 1.098 XDUB 15:58:58 00067292800TRLO0 433 1.098 XDUB 15:58:58 00067292801TRLO0 433 1.098 XDUB 15:58:58 00067292802TRLO0 433 1.098 XDUB 15:58:58 00067292803TRLO0 433 1.098 XDUB 15:58:58 00067292804TRLO0 433 1.098 XDUB 15:58:58 00067292805TRLO0 2764 1.096 XDUB 16:11:58 00067293372TRLO0 1261 1.098 XDUB 16:12:59 00067293408TRLO0 710 1.098 XDUB 16:12:59 00067293410TRLO0 1300 1.100 XDUB 16:14:35 00067293579TRLO0 256 1.100 XDUB 16:14:35 00067293580TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 3230 93.90 XLON 08:21:01 00067281465TRLO0 3436 93.90 XLON 08:21:01 00067281466TRLO0 466 95.40 XLON 09:16:49 00067282771TRLO0 6093 95.40 XLON 09:16:49 00067282772TRLO0 3352 95.30 XLON 09:20:46 00067282849TRLO0 910 95.30 XLON 09:20:46 00067282850TRLO0 125 95.30 XLON 09:20:47 00067282851TRLO0 2367 95.30 XLON 09:20:47 00067282852TRLO0 5404 95.00 XLON 09:20:52 00067282856TRLO0 543 95.00 XLON 09:20:59 00067282857TRLO0 1069 95.00 XLON 09:20:59 00067282858TRLO0 5627 95.00 XLON 09:20:59 00067282859TRLO0 87 95.00 XLON 10:32:14 00067284650TRLO0 1600 95.00 XLON 11:10:30 00067285538TRLO0 4022 95.00 XLON 11:10:30 00067285539TRLO0 184 95.00 XLON 11:10:30 00067285540TRLO0 5775 95.00 XLON 11:10:30 00067285541TRLO0 4136 94.80 XLON 11:12:13 00067285564TRLO0 2070 94.80 XLON 11:12:13 00067285565TRLO0 87 95.10 XLON 13:04:25 00067287942TRLO0 6297 95.10 XLON 13:18:30 00067288120TRLO0 281 95.10 XLON 13:18:30 00067288121TRLO0 4940 95.10 XLON 13:18:30 00067288122TRLO0 9 95.10 XLON 13:18:30 00067288123TRLO0 658 95.10 XLON 13:19:49 00067288142TRLO0 563 95.10 XLON 13:49:50 00067288712TRLO0 87 95.10 XLON 13:49:50 00067288713TRLO0 2200 95.10 XLON 13:50:12 00067288716TRLO0 2755 95.10 XLON 13:50:12 00067288717TRLO0 571 94.90 XLON 14:15:38 00067289183TRLO0 5780 94.90 XLON 14:17:57 00067289237TRLO0 6700 94.90 XLON 14:18:18 00067289247TRLO0 5684 94.80 XLON 15:08:24 00067291244TRLO0 7708 94.70 XLON 15:08:24 00067291249TRLO0 2508 94.70 XLON 15:22:25 00067291696TRLO0 3200 94.70 XLON 15:22:28 00067291698TRLO0 238 94.70 XLON 15:22:28 00067291699TRLO0 7 94.70 XLON 15:22:28 00067291700TRLO0 610 94.70 XLON 15:22:28 00067291701TRLO0 605 94.70 XLON 15:33:40 00067292009TRLO0 5028 94.70 XLON 15:33:50 00067292011TRLO0 30 94.70 XLON 15:33:50 00067292012TRLO0 5844 94.70 XLON 15:44:30 00067292394TRLO0 286 94.70 XLON 15:45:30 00067292418TRLO0 9 94.70 XLON 15:45:30 00067292419TRLO0 5028 94.70 XLON 15:58:58 00067292806TRLO0 775 94.70 XLON 15:58:58 00067292807TRLO0 87 94.70 XLON 16:14:35 00067293578TRLO0

