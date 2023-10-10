Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
10.10.23
08:00 Uhr
1,096 Euro
+0,016
+1,48 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0941,13010:41
Dow Jones News
10.10.2023 | 08:31
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10 October 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 9 October 2023 it purchased a total of 289,071 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           170,000     119,071 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.106     GBP0.954 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.090     GBP0.939 
                                    GBP0.948810 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.097236

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 663,707,485 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
5787       1.090         XDUB      08:20:59      00067281461TRLO0 
10000      1.090         XDUB      08:20:59      00067281462TRLO0 
227       1.090         XDUB      08:20:59      00067281463TRLO0 
10000      1.090         XDUB      08:57:01      00067282290TRLO0 
2558       1.090         XDUB      08:57:01      00067282291TRLO0 
2429       1.100         XDUB      09:12:59      00067282705TRLO0 
728       1.102         XDUB      09:13:04      00067282706TRLO0 
1500       1.102         XDUB      09:13:04      00067282707TRLO0 
3352       1.102         XDUB      09:13:04      00067282708TRLO0 
3352       1.102         XDUB      09:13:04      00067282709TRLO0 
5678       1.098         XDUB      09:20:52      00067282855TRLO0 
1700       1.104         XDUB      10:50:00      00067285092TRLO0 
2851       1.106         XDUB      10:50:00      00067285093TRLO0 
3352       1.106         XDUB      10:50:00      00067285094TRLO0 
4430       1.106         XDUB      10:50:00      00067285095TRLO0 
341       1.098         XDUB      11:10:31      00067285543TRLO0 
2349       1.098         XDUB      11:10:31      00067285544TRLO0 
633       1.098         XDUB      11:10:36      00067285545TRLO0 
2105       1.098         XDUB      11:12:09      00067285563TRLO0 
5661       1.096         XDUB      11:32:03      00067285768TRLO0 
5901       1.098         XDUB      12:07:27      00067286534TRLO0 
9323       1.100         XDUB      13:04:23      00067287939TRLO0 
8082       1.100         XDUB      13:04:23      00067287940TRLO0 
6349       1.100         XDUB      13:15:23      00067288084TRLO0 
5676       1.100         XDUB      13:48:26      00067288695TRLO0 
5277       1.098         XDUB      14:15:38      00067289182TRLO0 
5551       1.096         XDUB      14:18:13      00067289242TRLO0 
440       1.096         XDUB      14:52:13      00067290693TRLO0 
1073       1.096         XDUB      15:02:50      00067291016TRLO0 
4233       1.096         XDUB      15:08:24      00067291245TRLO0 
3801       1.096         XDUB      15:08:24      00067291246TRLO0 
219       1.096         XDUB      15:08:24      00067291247TRLO0 
1153       1.096         XDUB      15:08:24      00067291248TRLO0 
1420       1.096         XDUB      15:08:24      00067291250TRLO0 
141       1.096         XDUB      15:08:24      00067291251TRLO0 
3092       1.096         XDUB      15:08:24      00067291252TRLO0 
10000      1.098         XDUB      15:08:31      00067291253TRLO0 
911       1.096         XDUB      15:17:24      00067291556TRLO0 
2000       1.096         XDUB      15:22:24      00067291694TRLO0 
3378       1.096         XDUB      15:22:24      00067291695TRLO0 
2000       1.096         XDUB      15:31:24      00067291957TRLO0 
3717       1.096         XDUB      15:31:24      00067291958TRLO0 
137       1.096         XDUB      15:44:28      00067292392TRLO0 
2200       1.096         XDUB      15:52:13      00067292634TRLO0 
2290       1.096         XDUB      15:52:17      00067292636TRLO0 
3390       1.096         XDUB      15:52:21      00067292637TRLO0 
757       1.098         XDUB      15:58:58      00067292800TRLO0 
433       1.098         XDUB      15:58:58      00067292801TRLO0 
433       1.098         XDUB      15:58:58      00067292802TRLO0 
433       1.098         XDUB      15:58:58      00067292803TRLO0 
433       1.098         XDUB      15:58:58      00067292804TRLO0 
433       1.098         XDUB      15:58:58      00067292805TRLO0 
2764       1.096         XDUB      16:11:58      00067293372TRLO0 
1261       1.098         XDUB      16:12:59      00067293408TRLO0 
710       1.098         XDUB      16:12:59      00067293410TRLO0 
1300       1.100         XDUB      16:14:35      00067293579TRLO0 
256       1.100         XDUB      16:14:35      00067293580TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
3230       93.90         XLON      08:21:01      00067281465TRLO0 
3436       93.90         XLON      08:21:01      00067281466TRLO0 
466       95.40         XLON      09:16:49      00067282771TRLO0 
6093       95.40         XLON      09:16:49      00067282772TRLO0 
3352       95.30         XLON      09:20:46      00067282849TRLO0 
910       95.30         XLON      09:20:46      00067282850TRLO0 
125       95.30         XLON      09:20:47      00067282851TRLO0 
2367       95.30         XLON      09:20:47      00067282852TRLO0 
5404       95.00         XLON      09:20:52      00067282856TRLO0 
543       95.00         XLON      09:20:59      00067282857TRLO0 
1069       95.00         XLON      09:20:59      00067282858TRLO0 
5627       95.00         XLON      09:20:59      00067282859TRLO0 
87        95.00         XLON      10:32:14      00067284650TRLO0 
1600       95.00         XLON      11:10:30      00067285538TRLO0 
4022       95.00         XLON      11:10:30      00067285539TRLO0 
184       95.00         XLON      11:10:30      00067285540TRLO0 
5775       95.00         XLON      11:10:30      00067285541TRLO0 
4136       94.80         XLON      11:12:13      00067285564TRLO0 
2070       94.80         XLON      11:12:13      00067285565TRLO0 
87        95.10         XLON      13:04:25      00067287942TRLO0 
6297       95.10         XLON      13:18:30      00067288120TRLO0 
281       95.10         XLON      13:18:30      00067288121TRLO0 
4940       95.10         XLON      13:18:30      00067288122TRLO0 
9        95.10         XLON      13:18:30      00067288123TRLO0 
658       95.10         XLON      13:19:49      00067288142TRLO0 
563       95.10         XLON      13:49:50      00067288712TRLO0 
87        95.10         XLON      13:49:50      00067288713TRLO0 
2200       95.10         XLON      13:50:12      00067288716TRLO0 
2755       95.10         XLON      13:50:12      00067288717TRLO0 
571       94.90         XLON      14:15:38      00067289183TRLO0 
5780       94.90         XLON      14:17:57      00067289237TRLO0 
6700       94.90         XLON      14:18:18      00067289247TRLO0 
5684       94.80         XLON      15:08:24      00067291244TRLO0 
7708       94.70         XLON      15:08:24      00067291249TRLO0 
2508       94.70         XLON      15:22:25      00067291696TRLO0 
3200       94.70         XLON      15:22:28      00067291698TRLO0 
238       94.70         XLON      15:22:28      00067291699TRLO0 
7        94.70         XLON      15:22:28      00067291700TRLO0 
610       94.70         XLON      15:22:28      00067291701TRLO0 
605       94.70         XLON      15:33:40      00067292009TRLO0 
5028       94.70         XLON      15:33:50      00067292011TRLO0 
30        94.70         XLON      15:33:50      00067292012TRLO0 
5844       94.70         XLON      15:44:30      00067292394TRLO0 
286       94.70         XLON      15:45:30      00067292418TRLO0 
9        94.70         XLON      15:45:30      00067292419TRLO0 
5028       94.70         XLON      15:58:58      00067292806TRLO0 
775       94.70         XLON      15:58:58      00067292807TRLO0 
87        94.70         XLON      16:14:35      00067293578TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  276863 
EQS News ID:  1744777 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1744777&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.