Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading - Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading 10-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities will be admitted on the Access segment of the Aquis Growth Market with effect from today 10/10 /2023 at 08:00. Name of Issuer: Mydecine Innovations Group Inc. Securities: Ordinary Shares ISIN: CA62848R1064 Symbol: MIVG The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

