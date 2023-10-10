Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3KXK8 | ISIN: XS2393240887 | Ticker-Symbol:
Berlin
10.10.23
09:04 Uhr
87,16 Euro
-0,85
-0,97 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEVING GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEVING GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
86,7189,8409:21
86,9689,5908:15
GlobeNewswire
10.10.2023 | 08:34
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Recording of the Eleving Group webinar about its public bond offering

On October 9, 2023, Eleving Group hosted the webinar during which Modestas
Sudnius (CEO) and Maris Kreics (CFO) provided an overview on the company's
business, growth story, track record in the global capital markets, and main
terms of the current bond offering. 

Eleving Group thanks all attendees! The recording of the webinar is available
here: https://youtu.be/FnzOVQ-xcdw'si=UEls7UaV97dSWhA7, and the presentation
shown during the webinar is attached. 

Eleving Group will organize an additional webinar on October 16 at 3 PM (EEST),
to which you can register via this link:
https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z0BX9EqxTzefBBO2IIhgYQ 

Main terms of the offering
Eleving Group is offering up to 750,000 units of senior secured and guaranteed
bonds to investors in Latvia, Estonia, and Lithuania. The total volume of the
issue is up to EUR 75 mln. The nominal value of the new Eleving Group 2023/2028
bonds (ISIN DE000A3LL7M4) during the public offering is fixed at 100 EUR
(100,00%) with a minimum investment of 1,000 EUR (10 bonds). The interest rate
of the bonds is set at 13 % per annum with quarterly interest payments. The
maturity date is October 31, 2028. 

Bonds are planned to be listed on the Baltic Bond List shortly after the issue
date. 

Additional information about the public bond offering is available here:
https://invest.eleving.com/ 

About Eleving Group
'Eleving Group' is a global multi-brand Fintech group established in 2012 that
operates in vehicle and consumer financing segments. As of now, the company has
16 markets of operations across three continents. The company has a portfolio
of over 500 000 clients worldwide, and the total volume of loans issued exceeds
EUR 1.5 billion. In 2020 and 2021, Financial Times ranked Eleving Group among
the Top 1000 fastest-growing FinTech companies in Europe. Currently, Eleving
Group has more than 2600 employees. The company's bonds are listed on Nasdaq
Riga and Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In 2023, Eleving Group received 1st place in
Nasdaq Baltic Awards in the category of Best Investor Relations on the First
North Bond List. 

Additional information
Arturs Cakars,
Eleving Group Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
arturs.cakars@eleving.com
+371 25940357

The information contained in this announcement does not constitute investment
advice nor a proposal. Any investment decision should be made based on the
Prospectus available at https://invest.eleving.com/

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1170165
Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.