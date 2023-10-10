Soho Square, an investment firm focused on financing established and growing UK and European SMEs, is pleased to announce a structured minority growth investment in Assured Data Protection ("Assured" or "the Company"), a managed service provider focused on backup and disaster recovery, whose services are powered by Rubrik software.

Working with Soho Square to utilise its expertise and support, as well as its capital, Assured will accelerate its exciting growth plans. Simon Chappell (CEO), Stacy Hayes (EVP Americas), Robert Mackle (MD EMEA), Stewart Parkin (CTO EMEA) and Andrew Eva (CTO Americas) are the leadership team who founded the business in 2016 and they will continue to drive and accelerate the growth of Assured with Soho Square's support.

Assured's services are built around the industry leading Rubrik software to offer Backup, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Solutions to large SME's and Enterprises. Assured's services allow organisations to install and use Rubik's groundbreaking technology through flexible Capex Opex models with a fully managed service that offers tailored 24/7 support.

Assured has built an enviable customer base in the mid-market (<$1bn revenue), including Shoosmiths, University of Birmingham, Ineos, City Guilds and the Royal Opera House, as well as larger clients such as Disney, Elanco and Honda. Assured's UK office is based near Leeds and its US office is in Herndon, VA.

Simon Chappell, CEO of Assured Data Protection, said:

"Soho Square's flexible approach to investing makes them the ideal partner for us. We will benefit from an injection of capital and their expertise to accelerate our growth, and importantly we retain control of our business. We are seeing exciting growth opportunities as companies continue to invest in IT and data protection, and believe that being an exclusive MSP to the Rubrik software gives us a competitive advantage through having superior in-depth expertise."

James Smallridge, Director at Soho Square, commented:

"We see real potential in the Assured Data Protection business, particularly through its partnership with Rubrik, as well as the fact that there is a growing demand for back-up as a service. The Assured Data Protection team has built a fantastic reputation through its market-leading customer service, fast response times and flexible capex/opex delivery models. At Soho Square, we design investments to work perfectly for ambitious leaders of UK and European businesses. Our bespoke financing solution helps business leaders like Simon and his co-founders to stay in control of the businesses they created, whilst securing capital and know-how to accelerate growth."

Soho Square's deal team was led by James Smallridge, supported by Joe Tebbutt and Mark Bourke. Soho Square was advised by K&L Gates (legal), Grant Thornton (financial due diligence and tax), Stax (commercial due diligence), PwC (Technology and cyber due diligence), Baringa (ESG due diligence), Silverbridge (management referencing) and Vista (Insurance DD).

Assured was advised by EY (Corporate Finance and Tax) and Pinsent Masons (Legal).

About Soho Square Capital

Soho Square Capital is an investment firm focused on providing flexible capital solutions, typically in the form of senior or preferred capital with minority equity stakes, to established and growing UK and European SMEs. Headquartered in London, the firm is led by a highly experienced team that has been investing together for over 15 years, through many economic cycles and have the expertise and flexibility to invest up to £40 million in any given transaction, across the capital structure, from senior debt to equity. The team works closely with business owners and management teams to structure innovative, bespoke financing solutions and offer enhanced portfolio company support.

About Assured Data Protection

Assured data Protection is the only exclusive Rubrik managed service provider globally, their knowledge set truly differentiates Assured Data Protection and sets them apart from other MSPs. Assured's aim is to simplify data protection.

Assured teamed up with Rubrik to offer Backup, Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Solutions to large SME and Enterprises. Assured believe that Rubrik has transformed the data protection industry. Bringing simplicity, speed and ease of use to the market space. Their service allows organisations to install and use Rubik's groundbreaking technology through flexible Capex Opex models with a fully managed service that offers tailored 24/7 support.

