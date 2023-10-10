Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.10.2023 | 09:06
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rind Bajwa Joins Redgrave As Principal In Redgrave's Digital, Data & Technology Practice

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave, a leading executive search firm renowned for its commitment to identifying and securing executive talent, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Rind Bajwa as a Principal in the Digital, Data & Technology practice. With more than a decade of experience in executive search, Rind brings a wealth of expertise and a deep commitment to excellence.

Redgrave Logo

Rind's career in executive search is marked by a track record of helping organisations build highly successful teams. As a Principal in the Digital, Data & Technology practice, he will focus on identifying, attracting, and appointing senior leadership talent across a wide range of industries.

Prior to joining Redgrave, Rind served as a Director within a global talent advisory firm, where he specialised in Technology, Digital, and Data executive search across the Private Sector. Throughout his career, he has gained a deep understanding of the ever-evolving challenges and opportunities in the technology function, which positions him as a valuable asset to Redgrave's clients.

Rind is also a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion in the workplace, with a firm belief that diverse teams drive innovation and productivity. He is committed to helping his clients create inclusive cultures where everyone can thrive.

"We are delighted to welcome Rind to Redgrave," expresses David Angel, Managing Partner of Redgrave. His deep expertise will be invaluable to our clients as they navigate the rapidly changing technology landscape. Rind is also committed to championing diversity, equity and inclusion, which aligns perfectly with Redgrave's values. We are confident that he will play a key role in helping us to continue to deliver exceptional talent solutions to our clients."

Rind's appointment represents a significant addition to Redgrave, further reinforcing the firm's commitment to delivering exceptional talent solutions to clients across various industries.

About Redgrave

Redgrave is a global leadership advisory firm with a relentless passion for people.

They help leaders shape the future of businesses by delivering solutions that complement their culture and their ambition.

Redgrave connects organisations with exceptional talent to drive their growth and success. The firm offers a range of services, including search, executive assessment, executive interim and talent consulting.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171405/Redgrave_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rind-bajwa-joins-redgrave-as-principal-in-redgraves-digital-data--technology-practice-301951123.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.