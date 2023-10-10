Oncotech Nordic AB: Oncotech AI-powered diagnostic mobile cancer and diabetes screening app Ophtascan gains distribution with Medical Express Romania

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical technology innovator Oncotech Nordic AB, awarded CE marking in 2022 for its mobile cancer and diabetes type 2 health screening app, Ophtascan, is being launched in Romania for the first time this autumn through a new partnership with Medical Express Romania.

The mobile screening app is already being trialled and launched by doctors and patients in Central Africa, where there is huge demand for cancer and diabetes type 2 screening and diagnostics. The Ophtascan app is currently being used by Sigma Africa clinicians in the Central African region and product launch activities are activated in the Asian markets.

Using the app, physicians can use their own smartphone devices to photograph the iris of their patients and upload images to the Oncotech server. The Oncotech AI diagnostic and machine learning system then sends the results back to the clinician within just 45 seconds.

The test is non-invasive, quick and requires minimal equipment, meaning that if required, testing can take place in remote locations away from hospitals.

In development by Oncotech Nordic AB since 2014, Ophtascan is a mobile in-real-time detection system for pre-cancerous plus all four stages of lung, cervical, breast, uterine and prostate cancers. Ophtascan can also be used for detecting Diabetes Type 2.

Romanian partnership

Andre Rafnsson, CEO of Oncotech, was the Export Manager for the global medical business Coloplast when he first met CEO Laurentiu Chideanu 25 year ago. Soon after, Medical Express Romania was established in Bucharest. The Romanian distributor specialises in medical equipment, ranging from ostomy and continence care to walking aids.

CEO of Medical Express Romania, Laurentiu Chideanu, who is leading the distribution drive said, "Ophtascan ushers in a new era of hope, where medical technology aligns with the collective determination to alleviate the impact of cancer and diabetes on our society. Through the unwavering commitment to early detection, shown by the Ophtascan team and the product's transformative potential, we can pursue a healthier, cancer-resilient Romania."

In February 2023, final validation of Ophtascan was completed, following tests on more than 1,500 oncology patients over a three-year period. The scanning precision success rate was over 95 per cent, and last year reached a 97 per cent precision scanning rate, as additional patients were tested and data was validated on a daily basis.

Oncotech Nordic AB CEO Andre Rafnsson concluded, "Romania is the first of what will be several new telemedicine and remote health diagnostic business partners in Europe, Asia and BRICS countries, with the ultimate aim being to license the Ophtascan technology globally.

"Ophtascan has been validated for diabetes type 2 screening. In addition, new research is underway for tests that will examine the early warning signs for colon, bladder, kidney, pancreas and stomach cancer."

Ophtascan is the registered trademark of Oncotech Nordic AB.

About Oncotech Nordic AB

Oncotech works with internationally acclaimed oncologists and clinical researchers in the EMEA and BRICS countries.

The Therapeutic R&D and focus is on diagnostics (mobile in-time cancer screening technology) and cancer treatment therapies.

The fully funded business was set up in London, UK in 2020 with a Nordic operational subsidiary in 2021, headed by CEO Andre Rafnsson. Oncotech now has registered offices in UAE and Qatar, expanding rapidly in the Middle East markets.

