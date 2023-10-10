

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to 8-day highs of 0.6433 against the U.S. dollar and 1.6446 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6410 and 1.6479, respectively.



Against the yen and the Canadian dollar, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 95.50 and 0.8731 from Monday's closing quotes of 95.19 and 0.8710, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0657 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0641.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.66 against the greenback, 1.63 against the euro, 98.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.



