Frost & Sullivan Launches the EmpowerHer Program to Bridge the Growth Gap in Women's Health

Global Think Tanks and Collaboration to Drive Innovation and Empowerment in Women's Health

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, a renowned leader in fostering innovation and driving transformative change, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking "EmpowerHer" Growth Council Think Tank series. This initiative, launched in July 2023, is dedicated to tackling the monumental growth gap in women's health, which currently stands at a staggering $17 trillion. To address this complex issue, Frost & Sullivan has brought together a diverse array of stakeholders, including experts, thought leaders, industry professionals, and key policymakers.

The growth gap in women's health is a multifaceted challenge rooted in three critical areas: a lack of comprehensive clinical research, limited access to healthcare, and insufficient funding for women's health technology. This formidable gap poses a significant obstacle to delivering effective care to women worldwide.

Burdens of Health: Cost We Can't Ignore?

Recognizing that closing this gap requires a collective effort from society as a whole, Frost & Sullivan has taken a bold step forward with its Growth Council Think Tanks.

Growth Council Think Tanks: A Dynamic Platform for Change

Frost & Sullivan's Growth Council Think Tank series is designed to serve as a dynamic platform for addressing these pressing issues. Over 12 months, these Think Tanks will provide a forum for experts and stakeholders to share knowledge, foster innovation, and empower women.

Reenita Das, Growth Coach & Senior Vice President at Frost & Sullivan, expressed the program's vision, stating, "Through our Growth Council Think Tanks, we aim to empower women, improve access to quality healthcare, and contribute to the overall well-being of women across the world. By bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, we are confident that we will create tangible outcomes and establish new benchmarks for the industry."

Key Perspectives from the Think Tank on "Top Growth Opportunities in Accelerating Women's Health"

Reenita Das, Growth Coach & Senior Vice President at Frost & Sullivan, presented transformative perspectives on the Top Growth Opportunities in Women's Health, including:

Tailored Approaches for Different Age Groups: Recognizing the evolving roles and priorities of women in various age groups is crucial for effective engagement and segment positioning.

Recognizing the evolving roles and priorities of women in various age groups is crucial for effective engagement and segment positioning. Gender Disparities in Heart Disease: Addressing gender disparities in heart disease requires a nuanced approach, involving research into sex-specific variations in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.

Addressing gender disparities in heart disease requires a nuanced approach, involving research into sex-specific variations in diagnosis, treatment, and prevention. Addressing Obesity as a Neurobehavioral Disease: The future of obesity management demands a transformation in healthcare models to better support long-term strategies.

The future of obesity management demands a transformation in healthcare models to better support long-term strategies. Innovations in Women's Mental Health: Beyond 2030, innovative interventions will be required to address women's mental health, necessitating novel partnerships and groundbreaking solutions.

Key Perspectives from the Think Tank on "FDA's Bold Vision for Women's Health"

Reenita Das, along with Terri Cornelison, Chief Medical Officer and Director, Health of Women, Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), collaborated to craft transformative perspectives, including:

Sex and Gender-Specific Clinical Trials: Clinical trials for chronic diseases should incorporate criteria tailored to the unique characteristics and needs of both men and women.

Clinical trials for chronic diseases should incorporate criteria tailored to the unique characteristics and needs of both men and women. Early-stage Endometriosis Diagnosis : Early tracking of menstruation cycles and expanding registries for conditions such as endometriosis are essential for improving healthcare outcomes.

: Early tracking of menstruation cycles and expanding registries for conditions such as endometriosis are essential for improving healthcare outcomes. Advancing Women's Health through Data: A focus on science and gender, alongside the development of longitudinal studies, will lay the foundation for holistic and personalized care for women.

Frost & Sullivan invites individuals, organizations, and industry stakeholders to actively participate in this groundbreaking initiative. Together, we can pave the way for advancements in women's health, shape the future of healthcare delivery, and make a lasting difference in the lives of women everywhere.

For more information about Frost & Sullivan's Women's Health Program and the Growth Council Think Tanks, click here

