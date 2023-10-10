

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 3-month high of 1.7509 against the euro and nearly a 2-week high of 0.6042 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7538 and 0.6020, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi advanced to an 8-day high of 89.71 from Monday's closing value of 89.40.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.73 against the euro, 0.62 against the greenback and 91.00 against the yen.



