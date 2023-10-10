Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
WKN: A0YAKV | ISIN: US4485791028 | Ticker-Symbol: 1HTA
Tradegate
09.10.23
08:23 Uhr
98,36 Euro
-0,48
-0,49 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
10.10.2023 | 01:50
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Hyatt Hotels Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyatt Hotels Corp. (NYSE:H) will replace National Instruments Corp. (NASD:NATI) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, October 12. S&P 500 constituent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) is acquiring National Instruments in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

October 12, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Hyatt Hotels

H

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

National Instruments

NATI

Information Technology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2023 PR Newswire
