Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10
[10.10.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.10.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|23,944,000.00
|EUR
|0
|209,812,073.24
|8.7626
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.10.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|891,697.43
|88.462
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.10.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,475,618.00
|EUR
|0
|68,327,717.38
|9.1401
|Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.10.23
|IE000WXLHR76
|2,000,000.00
|EUR
|0
|20,021,482.77
|10.0107