Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Oct-2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 09-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 196.1842 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 253292 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 276882 EQS News ID: 1744955 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 10, 2023