Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) (CNEU LN) Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-Oct-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Leaders Select UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 09-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 29.8092 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6385372 CODE: CNEU LN ISIN: LU2343997487 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2343997487 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNEU LN Sequence No.: 276978 EQS News ID: 1745157 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 10, 2023 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)