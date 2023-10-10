Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, announced today the EMEA winners of its 2023 Customer Innovation Awards at the London Boomi World Tour event.

The winners for EMEA were recognized for forging their own paths to innovation by connecting applications to create powerful, business-changing integrations using the Boomi platform.

This year's winners include:

Convex Insurance - With the Boomi platform, Convex Insurance was able to quickly launch digital underwriting services across multiple lines of business. Boomi API Management and Boomi Integration allow the international specialty insurer and reinsurer to create, rate, quote, and bind an insurance quote in a matter of minutes rather than days, resulting in increased productivity, improved financial outcomes, and enriched customer experiences.

- With the Boomi platform, Convex Insurance was able to quickly launch digital underwriting services across multiple lines of business. Boomi API Management and Boomi Integration allow the international specialty insurer and reinsurer to create, rate, quote, and bind an insurance quote in a matter of minutes rather than days, resulting in increased productivity, improved financial outcomes, and enriched customer experiences. Culina Group - Culina Group, a UK-based, third-party food and drinks logistics provider, leveraged the Boomi platform's integration capabilities to connect its clients to its logistics systems to deliver over 25 complex interfaces in just three months, meeting critical business needs and improving supply chain efficiency.

- Culina Group, a UK-based, third-party food and drinks logistics provider, leveraged the Boomi platform's integration capabilities to connect its clients to its logistics systems to deliver over 25 complex interfaces in just three months, meeting critical business needs and improving supply chain efficiency. Nye Veier - By digitizing its road management and land acquisition systems with integral support from the Boomi platform, Nye Veier, a wholly owned company of the Norwegian Ministry of Transport, transformed operations and maintenance practices, providing efficient and streamlined processes for operational data management and analysis.

- By digitizing its road management and land acquisition systems with integral support from the Boomi platform, Nye Veier, a wholly owned company of the Norwegian Ministry of Transport, transformed operations and maintenance practices, providing efficient and streamlined processes for operational data management and analysis. Meijer Potato -Meijer Potato used the Boomi platform to accelerate its potato breeding cycle. Boomi Integration and Boomi Master Data Hub provide seamless integration between different sources such as DNA sequences, sensor data, and drone imagery for the specialist potato breeder, eliminating errors and providing a single source of truth. As a result, Meijer Potato has improved data availability, reduced errors, and realized significant cost savings.

Winners were chosen for their outstanding performance in the following categories: demonstrating business impact through exceptional, quantifiable results; digital transformation; innovative projects; social impact; modernization; integration excellence; and automation excellence.

"We are extremely proud of all of the innovations that have been recognized this year," said Adrian Trickett, Vice President, EMEA at Boomi. "These awards show that our customers are creating real value with Boomi, and that our technology continues to help transform their industries for the better."

