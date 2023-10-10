Cassyni partners with Imperial College London Graduate School to increase the reach and impact of graduate research

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassyni, the virtual and hybrid seminar platform has announced a partnership with Imperial College London, giving all PhD students and Postdoctoral researchers the opportunity to publish their seminars, helping to increase the impact and visibility of their work.

Cassyni is a platform for universities to organise, run, and publish online seminars in which researchers talk about their latest work. Seminar recordings are enhanced using Cassyni's proprietary AI technology to produce high quality transcripts, extract slides, and resolve references to scholarly works contained in the talk, linking seminars to the wider scholarly literature. The enhanced recording is then published with a DOI making it part of the scholarly record.

In 2023-2024, the Graduate School is collaborating with Cassyni, to provide Imperial PhD students and Postdoctoral Fellows the opportunity to publish a seminar about their research, for free, helping to increase the impact and visibility of their work. This service, part of Cassyni's new Publish offering, allows researchers to present seminars about recently released research without needing to wait to be invited to speak at a series.

The partnership is complementary to the university's sustainability strategy since it reduces the need for international travel whilst giving their staff and students the opportunity to grow their global profile. It expands upon existing usage of Cassyni's tools by seminar organisers in the physics, aeronautics, chemical engineering, medicine and computing departments.

Importantly, the partnership is being funded through the Imperial Experience Project, which has identified a need to enhance community and research connections for Imperial's PhD students.

Laura Lane, Head of Strategy and Operations at the Imperial College London Graduate School, and Chair of the PGR Sub Group of the Imperial Experience Project, says, "The goal of the Graduate School is to equip our students with the most innovative tools to help them develop the skills to be successful in their research careers. Being able to communicate your research clearly is vital, and our partnership with Cassyni will help to nurture and develop that skill in all of our researchers."

Ben Kaube from Cassyni says "By publishing these seminars and making them more discoverable, Imperial is giving graduate students the opportunity to build their networks and establish a name in the field. This is the first step in the traditional postdoc speaking tour which will open doors and help them to develop their career."

About Cassyni

Cassyni was launched in 2021 by the former founders of Mendeley, Publons and Kopernio. Our vision is to create a vibrant and connected ecosystem that enables millions of online and hybrid research seminars; helping academics, institutions and journals grow their reach and maximise their impact in a green and inclusive way. To achieve this we have developed a next-generation workflow platform for seminar organisers, and are building the world's largest freely accessible and fully searchable research seminar library. Cassyni also works with Springer Nature, Elsevier, The Royal Society and other publishers, helping them to build communities around research topics.

About Imperial College

Imperial College London is a world top ten university with an international reputation for excellence in teaching and research. Consistently rated amongst the world's best universities, Imperial is committed to developing the next generation of researchers, scientists and academics through collaboration across disciplines. Located in the heart of London are Imperial's community of problem-solvers who are dedicated to finding innovative solutions to the world's biggest challenges.

