Theramex, a leading global speciality pharmaceutical company dedicated to women's health, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the European rights to Duphaston® and Femoston® from Viatris Inc. Viatris retains the rights for Australia and Japan. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and anti-trust approvals.

"As we continue to strengthen our commitment to women's health and improve our patients access to high quality treatments,we are excited to acquire new products to expand our Menopause portfolio." Rob Stewart, CEO of Theramex.

Duphaston® (dydrogesterone) and Femoston® (estradiol/dydrogesterone) may be prescribed in indications related to hormone replacement therapy (HRT).

Theramex is a leading, global specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to women and their health. With a broad portfolio of innovative and established brands covering contraception, fertility, menopause and osteoporosis, Theramex supports women at different stages of their lives. Our vision is to be a lifetime partner for women and the healthcare professionals who treat them by providing innovative, effective solutions that care for and support women as they advance through each stage of their lives. To learn more about Theramex, please visit www.theramex.com.

