

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK), a German aerospace and defense company, announced on Tuesday a further order from German Bundeswehr to supply over 150,000 rounds of artillery ammunition under a framework agreement.



The third call-off is worth in the mid-three-digit million-euro range.



Under the deal, the company would deliver over a hundred thousand 155mm shells of expal munitions as well as additional DM 121 high-explosive rounds.



'Although the customer is the German government, all the ammunition is earmarked for Ukraine. ...Tens of thousands of rounds are to be delivered in 2023, with the reminder due to ship in 2024,' the company said in a statement.



In July, the company had announced a new framework agreement for artillery ammunition with the Bundeswehr and the expansion of an existing agreement, for delivery of several hundred thousand shells, fuses and propelling charges.



The framework agreement for 155mm artillery ammunition completed in July runs until 2029, representing gross potential order volume of around 1.2 billion euros.



Currently, Rheinmetall shares are trading at 254.70 EUR, down 1.68% on the Xetra Exchange.



