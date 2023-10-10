DJ J P Jenkins Ltd: SSV Capital Ltd Shares now trading at JP Jenkins

J P Jenkins Ltd J P Jenkins Ltd: SSV Capital Ltd Shares now trading at JP Jenkins 10-Oct-2023 / 09:07 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10th October 2023 JPJ: SSV SSV Capital Ltd Shares now trading at JP Jenkins 10th October 2023 - Shares in SSV Capital Ltd (www.ssvcapital.co) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share dealing platform. SSV Capital Ltd is based at Level 18, 40 Bank Street Canary Wharf London E14 5NR and is registered as a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 12797296. SSV Capital is a multi-class asset manager headquartered in London's financial district, Canary Wharf. The company focusses on sustainable and ethical approaches in everything it does, following a triple 'P' guideline of People, Planet, and Prosperity. Clients' needs and strong relationships with partners are at the forefront of SSV Capital's investment strategy. J P Jenkins is the longest established trading platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies, enabling shareholders and prospective investors to transact on a matched bargain basis. Should shareholders wish to trade their shares they can do so through their stockbroker. The indicative price and transaction history are available on J P Jenkins's website https://jpjenkins.com/company/ssv-capital-limited/. For more information, please call +44 (0) 20 7469 0937. Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of J P Jenkins said: "We are thrilled to welcome our newest client to the JP Jenkins share dealing platform. We are delighted to be assisting SSV Capital in accomplishing their mission in providing sustainable and ethical approach in asset management." Ankur Ghosh, Founder & CEO of SSV capital Ltd said: "Building a better tomorrow" "As a founder and CEO, my responsibility extends beyond generating impactful and meaningful returns for investors. It's about ensuring those returns also positively impact society and Mother Nature. "This comprehensive approach enhances our mission for building a better tomorrow, not just for our clients but for society at large." For further information, please contact: J P Jenkins Ltd. Veronika Oswald +44 (0)20 7469 0937 Director SSV Capital Ltd Ankur Ghosh Founder & CEO +44(0) 2036333344

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1745243 10-Oct-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1745243&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2023 04:07 ET (08:07 GMT)