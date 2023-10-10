Anzeige
10.10.2023 | 10:40
J P Jenkins Ltd 
J P Jenkins Ltd: SSV Capital Ltd Shares now trading at JP Jenkins 
10-Oct-2023 / 09:07 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10th October 2023 
JPJ: SSV 
 
SSV Capital Ltd 
 
Shares now trading at JP Jenkins 
 
 
10th October 2023 - Shares in SSV Capital Ltd (www.ssvcapital.co) have been admitted to trade on JP Jenkins share 
dealing platform. SSV Capital Ltd is based at Level 18, 40 Bank Street Canary Wharf London E14 5NR and is registered as 
a company in England and Wales under Companies House, company number 12797296. 
 
SSV Capital is a multi-class asset manager headquartered in London's financial district, Canary Wharf. The company 
focusses on sustainable and ethical approaches in everything it does, following a triple 'P' guideline of People, 
Planet, and Prosperity. Clients' needs and strong relationships with partners are at the forefront of SSV Capital's 
investment strategy. 
 
J P Jenkins is the longest established trading platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies, enabling shareholders 
and prospective investors to transact on a matched bargain basis. 
 
Should shareholders wish to trade their shares they can do so through their stockbroker. The indicative price and 
transaction history are available on J P Jenkins's website https://jpjenkins.com/company/ssv-capital-limited/. For more 
information, please call +44 (0) 20 7469 0937. 
 
Veronika Oswald, Commercial Director of J P Jenkins said: "We are thrilled to welcome our newest client to the JP 
Jenkins share dealing platform. We are delighted to be assisting SSV Capital in accomplishing their mission in 
providing sustainable and ethical approach in asset management." 
 
Ankur Ghosh, Founder & CEO of SSV capital Ltd said: "Building a better tomorrow" "As a founder and CEO, my 
responsibility extends beyond generating impactful and meaningful returns for investors. It's about ensuring those 
returns also positively impact society and Mother Nature. "This comprehensive approach enhances our mission for 
building a better tomorrow, not just for our clients but for society at large." 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
 
J P Jenkins Ltd. 
Veronika Oswald 
         +44 (0)20 7469 0937 
Director 
 
SSV Capital Ltd 
Ankur Ghosh 
Founder & CEO  +44(0) 2036333344

