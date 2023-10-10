

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) said on Tuesday that TAAG Angola Airlines E.P. , the flag carrier of Angola, will add the 787 Dreamliner to its fleet with an order for four wide-body jets.



TAAG Angola Airlines currently flies five 777-300ER jets, three 777-200ERs, and seven 737-700s to 12 destinations across Africa, Europe, South America, and China.



Boeing noted that the 787 Dreamliner reduces fuel use and emissions by 25 percent compared to the airplanes it replaces.



Boeing's commercial market outlook for Africa projects that the continent will need 1,025 airplanes over the next two decades.



Overall African air traffic growth is forecast at 7.4 percent, the third highest among global regions and above the global average growth of 6.1 percent, Boeing said.



