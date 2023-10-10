

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial production grew unexpectedly in August on a rise in consumer goods output, data published by the statistical office ISTAT showed on Tuesday.



Industrial output climbed 0.2 percent in August from July, when production was down 0.9 percent. Production was expected to remain flat in August.



Among components of industrial output, only consumer goods registered an expansion, up 1.2 percent. Production of capital goods and intermediate goods slid 0.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively. Energy output was down 2.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production posted a decline of 4.2 percent, which was bigger than July's 2.3 percent decrease. This was slower than the expected decline of 5.0 percent.



Likewise, the annual fall in unadjusted industrial production deepened to 4.1 percent from 2.3 percent in July.



