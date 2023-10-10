Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC

It is announced that at the close of business on 09 October 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) per ordinary share valued on a bid price basis, is:

Including current period revenue to 09 October 2023 599.97 pence per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 591.60 pence per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69

10 October 2023