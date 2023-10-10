DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 10-Oct-2023 / 09:53 GMT/BST =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/10/2023) of GBP47.61m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 09/10/2023) of GBP29.44m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 09/10/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 137.81p 21,360,000.00 Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 133.95p Ordinary share price 144.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 4.85% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 125.35p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.66)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2023 to 09/10/2023

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 277005 EQS News ID: 1745289 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1745289&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2023 04:54 ET (08:54 GMT)