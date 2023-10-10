Anzeige
10.10.2023 | 11:34
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bonds (RIKB 35 0917) admitted to trading on October 11, 2023

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:          Endurlán ríkissjóðs                
2  Org. no:         471283-0459                    
3  LEI            254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15               
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)      RIKB 35 0917                   
5  ISIN code         IS0000035574                   
6  CFI code         D-B-F-T-F-R                    
7  FISN númer        ENDURLAN RIKISS/BD 7.00 20350917         
8  Bonds/bills:       Bond                       
9  Total issued amount                             
10 Total amount previously                           
   issued                                   
11 Amount issued at this   7.555.000.000                   
   time                                    
12 Denomination in CSD    1 kr.                       
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock  Yes                        
   Exchange                                  
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type     Bullet Bond                    
15 Amortization type, if                            
   other                                   
               ---------------------------------------------------
16 Currency         ISK                        
17 Currency, if other                             
               ---------------------------------------------------
18 Issue date        September 17, 2023                
19 First ordinary      September 17, 2035                
   installment date                              
20 Total number of      1                         
   installments                                
21 Installment frequency   N/A                        
22 Maturity date       September 17, 2035                
23 Interest rate       7,00%                       
24 Floating interest rate,                           
   if applicable                               
25 Floating interest rate,                           
   if other                                  
               ---------------------------------------------------
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest                  
28 Simple/compound, if                             
   other                                   
               ---------------------------------------------------
29 Day count convention   ACT/ACT                      
30 Day count convention, if                          
   other                                   
               ---------------------------------------------------
31 Interest from date    September 17, 2023                
32 First ordinary coupon   September 17, 2024                
   date                                    
33 Coupon frequency     1                         
34 Total number of coupon  12                        
   payments                                  
35 If irregular cash flow,                           
   then how                                  
               ---------------------------------------------------
36 Dirty price / clean    Clean price                    
   price                                   
37 Clean price quote                              
38 If payment date is a   No                        
   bank holiday, does                             
   payment include accrued                          
   interest for days                             
   missing until next                             
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed          No                        
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly                           
   index                                   
42 Daily index or monthly                           
   index, if other                              
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option        No                        
46 Put option        No                        
47 Convertible        No                        
48 Credit rating (rating   Nov. 2019 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic   
   agency, date)       loans.                      
                            Mar. 2017 S&P: A for  
                long term domestic and A-1 for short term    
                domestic loans. March. 2022 Fitch; A for long  
                term domestic loans.               
               ---------------------------------------------------
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD     Yes                        
51 Securities depository   Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð              
52 Date of Application for  October 6, 2023                  
   Admission to Trading                            
53 Date of Approval of    October 6, 2023                  
   Application for                              
   Admission to Trading                            
54 Date of admission to   October 11, 2023                 
   trading                                  
55 Order book ID       RIKB_35_0917                   
56 Instrument subtype    T-Bonds                      
57 Market          Iceland Cash Bond Trading             
58 List population name   ICE_NOMINAL_TREASURY_BONDS            
59 Static volatility guards No                        
60 Dynamic volatility    No                        
   guards                                   
61 MiFIR identifier     BOND - Bonds                   
62 Bond type         EUSB - Sovereign Bond
