NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Government Debt Management - Treasury Bonds (RIKB 35 0917) admitted to trading on October 11, 2023

Issuer Information 1 Issuer: Endurlán ríkissjóðs 2 Org. no: 471283-0459 3 LEI 254900IPCJWRC6XAJN15 Issue Information 4 Symbol (Ticker) RIKB 35 0917 5 ISIN code IS0000035574 6 CFI code D-B-F-T-F-R 7 FISN númer ENDURLAN RIKISS/BD 7.00 20350917 8 Bonds/bills: Bond 9 Total issued amount 10 Total amount previously issued 11 Amount issued at this 7.555.000.000 time 12 Denomination in CSD 1 kr. 13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Yes Exchange Amortization - Cash Flow 14 Amortization type Bullet Bond 15 Amortization type, if other --------------------------------------------------- 16 Currency ISK 17 Currency, if other --------------------------------------------------- 18 Issue date September 17, 2023 19 First ordinary September 17, 2035 installment date 20 Total number of 1 installments 21 Installment frequency N/A 22 Maturity date September 17, 2035 23 Interest rate 7,00% 24 Floating interest rate, if applicable 25 Floating interest rate, if other --------------------------------------------------- 26 Premium 27 Simple/compound interest Simple Interest 28 Simple/compound, if other --------------------------------------------------- 29 Day count convention ACT/ACT 30 Day count convention, if other --------------------------------------------------- 31 Interest from date September 17, 2023 32 First ordinary coupon September 17, 2024 date 33 Coupon frequency 1 34 Total number of coupon 12 payments 35 If irregular cash flow, then how --------------------------------------------------- 36 Dirty price / clean Clean price price 37 Clean price quote 38 If payment date is a No bank holiday, does payment include accrued interest for days missing until next business day? Indexing 39 Indexed No 40 Name of index 41 Daily index or monthly index 42 Daily index or monthly index, if other 43 Base index value 44 Index base date Other Information 45 Call option No 46 Put option No 47 Convertible No 48 Credit rating (rating Nov. 2019 Moody's: A2 for long term domestic agency, date) loans. Mar. 2017 S&P: A for long term domestic and A-1 for short term domestic loans. March. 2022 Fitch; A for long term domestic loans. --------------------------------------------------- 49 Additional information Admission to Trading 50 Registered at CSD Yes 51 Securities depository Nasdaq verðbréfamiðstöð 52 Date of Application for October 6, 2023 Admission to Trading 53 Date of Approval of October 6, 2023 Application for Admission to Trading 54 Date of admission to October 11, 2023 trading 55 Order book ID RIKB_35_0917 56 Instrument subtype T-Bonds 57 Market Iceland Cash Bond Trading 58 List population name ICE_NOMINAL_TREASURY_BONDS 59 Static volatility guards No 60 Dynamic volatility No guards 61 MiFIR identifier BOND - Bonds 62 Bond type EUSB - Sovereign Bond