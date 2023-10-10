Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JP9Y | ISIN: DK0060336014 | Ticker-Symbol: NZM2
Tradegate
10.10.23
11:38 Uhr
40,020 Euro
+0,610
+1,55 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVOZYMES A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVOZYMES A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,92040,10012:36
39,95040,06012:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2023 | 08:06
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novozymes A/S: Executive Leadership Team and organizational structure announced for the future combined company of Novozymes and Chr. Hansen

Read the full announcement in PDF


Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.