SalMar ASA: SalMar - Q3 2023 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q3 2023 are:

Farming Central Norway: 48.4

Farming Northern Norway: 25.7

Icelandic Salmon: 4.0

Total: 78.1

Alle figures in 1,000 tgw.

The full Q3 2023 report will be released on 9 November 2023 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act