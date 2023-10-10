Anzeige
SalMar ASA: SalMar - Q3 2023 Trading update

Consolidated harvest volumes in Q3 2023 are:
Farming Central Norway: 48.4
Farming Northern Norway: 25.7
Icelandic Salmon: 4.0
Total: 78.1
Alle figures in 1,000 tgw.

The full Q3 2023 report will be released on 9 November 2023 at 06:30 CET, the following presentation will be available through Norwegian webcast at 08:00 CET and English webcast (recording) at 10:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Håkon Husby
Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +47 936 30 449
Email: hakon.husby@salmar.no

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


