Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNLR | ISIN: MT0001390104 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAKETECH GROUP HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2023 | 12:02
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exercise of share options in Raketech Group Holding Plc: issue of 60,000 new ordinary shares

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MALTA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) October 10, 2023 - Raketech Group Holding Plc (Nasdaq:RAKE) in line with the resolution of the Board of Directors, will issue 60,000 new shares, through the exercise of options from the long-term incentive program for the Management Team as adopted on the Company's general meeting on May 15, 2020.

Following the exercise of the options set out above, the number of shares and votes in Raketech Group Holding Plc, will increase to a total of 42,715,314.

For more information, please contact:

investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com .

Attachments

Exercise of share options in Raketech Group Holding Plc: issue of 60,000 new ordinary shares

SOURCE: Raketech

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791547/exercise-of-share-options-in-raketech-group-holding-plc-issue-of-60000-new-ordinary-shares

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.