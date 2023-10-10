NorthStarBets.com site set to go live across the country

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its online casino and sportsbook will soon be available across Canada with the launch of NorthStarBets.com in the coming weeks. Debuting in Ontario in May 2022, the NorthStar Bets gaming platform will go live in every Canadian province and territory.

"We are thrilled to take this groundbreaking step and become a truly national brand. As a Canadian company, we are confident we understand local consumers better than the large international competitors and that we offer a premium experience that best meets their needs," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar Gaming. "We expect the Canada-wide launch to be an important catalyst that drives growth in our customer base and revenues for years to come."

"That's a Win"

NorthStar has begun a multi-channel promotional campaign to create awareness of the brand among Canadians. With the tagline "That's a Win," the campaign emphasizes the premium gaming experience delivered by NorthStarBets.com. In addition to national advertising and social media, consumers can expect to see in-market promotions over the next two months built around major events across various regions of the country.





Premium gaming experience

The NorthStar Bets brand promise is to deliver a premium gaming experience that is differentiated from alternatives in several important respects. Real-time sports news, statistics, analysis and proprietary editorial content is integrated directly in the NorthStar betting environment. Personalized customer service is designed to achieve rapid resolution of any issues. The platform is built on best-of-breed gaming content and technology from leading global providers. Most recently, the Company announced the integration of Artificial Intelligence capabilities that will help tailor the experience to the specific preferences of individual users.

Key strategic milestone

The national launch is expected to significantly expand NorthStar's addressable market and accelerate its growth. The Canadian online sports betting and iGaming market is estimated to reach $8.5 billion by 2026, and more than 60% of the market is outside Ontario.1 A growing customer base will leverage the Company's investments in highly scalable infrastructure, human resources, proprietary content and marketing. Furthermore, building the brand and customer base across the country will help ensure NorthStar is well positioned as provinces establish their regulatory frameworks.

NorthStarBets.com will be offered through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company2 acquired earlier this year with the purchase of Slapshot Media Inc. as the first step towards national expansion.

NorthStar customers in Ontario will continue to access the platform through the existing NorthStarBets.ca website.

For more information on NorthStar Gaming, please visit www.northstargaming.ca.

About NorthStar Gaming

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a made-in-Ontario casino and sportsbook gaming platform that provides players with a uniquely local, premier user experience. The NorthStar Bets sportsbook provides real-time news, stats, analysis and scores directly in the betting environment along with the most popular online casino games. NorthStar also provides managed services to Spreads.ca an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

A Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to become a convergence leader in the intersection of sports media and sports wagering thanks to its partnerships and agreements with leading media companies. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

1 Source: PwC - Global Centre of Excellence for Betting & Gaming, Lessons from Int'l Markets, June 2022

2 The subsidiary provides managed services to Spreads.ca, an iGaming site owned and operated by the Abenaki Council of Wolinak.

