Nox Management Expands Portfolio with Trampo Extreme Acquisition

KUWAIT CITY, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuwait-based Nox Management acquires Trampo Extreme, a renowned entertainment and adventure enterprise spanning across Kuwait, UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman. This strategic move marks a pivotal milestone in Nox Management's ambitious growth and expansion strategy.

Globally, the Entertainment Centers sector boasts a staggering worth of US$ 11.2 Billion, with the Middle East region standing out as one of the fastest growing and most attractive with high projected growth rates for the next five years.

Trampo Extreme, synonymous with exhilarating trampoline parks, adventure attractions, and family-friendly entertainment, has been an award-winning regional industry icon since its inception in 2015. Boasting over 10,000 sqm across seven existing outlets, it continues redefining active experiences for individuals and families with various attractions, including trampoline arenas, dodgeball zones, basketball courts, climbing challenges, and more.

Marzouq Jassim Al-Bahar, CEO of Nox Management, commented, "As part of our strategy to diversify our F&B-focused portfolio, we acquired Trampo Extreme to address an unmet, fragmented market and elevate the entertainment offering in the region. The acquisition signifies a milestone in Nox's ambitious plans to expand its foothold in the growing entertainment sector. We eagerly anticipate enhancing Trampo Extreme's offerings and expanding its footprint across Kuwait and the GCC."

About Nox Management:

Headquartered in Kuwait, Nox Management focuses on the food and beverage sector in the GCC. Its investment mandate spans the complete food and beverage supply chain: manufacturing, logistics and distribution, retail, and restaurants. Nox Management is active across all these segments, with a portfolio that includes Alain Water Bottling Plant, OnCost, AlForda, and a collection of restaurants. Beyond food and beverage, Nox Management has also ventured into media through Ghaliah Technology.

About Trampo Extreme:

Trampo Extreme is a premier entertainment company operating trampoline parks and adventure attractions in Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. Since its establishment in 2015, Trampo Extreme has provided exhilarating experiences for visitors of all ages, offering a wide range of attractions that promote active and adventurous fun.

