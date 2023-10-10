DJ Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (EPAB LN) Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Oct-2023 / 11:41 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Net Zero 2050 S&P Eurozone Climate PAB (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 09-Oct-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 25.1688 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 57543709 CODE: EPAB LN ISIN: LU2195226068 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU2195226068 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPAB LN Sequence No.: 277111 EQS News ID: 1745527 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

