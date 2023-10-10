Vitamin Energy, Inc.: Vitamin Energy Awarded Silver Medal by C-Store Decisions

Vitamin Energy® Recognized in CStore Decisions' 2023 Hot New Products Contest

The Brand Has Been Selected as a Top Product in the Energy Category

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Leading energy shot brand Vitamin Energy® has been named a winner of CStore Decisions' 2023 Hot New Product contest for their clinically proven energy shots, ranging from their triple-action Extra Strength+ Shot to the brain-boosting Focus+ Energy Shot.

CStore Decisions' 2023 Hot New Products Contest evaluated a number of new product launches and awarded the products set for success at c-stores this year. A panel of retailer experts judged this year's entries and winners were determined using a point system that examined key factors for success including innovation, packaging and more. Ultimately, Vitamin Energy® was awarded the silver medal in the energy category.

"I love to see our new clinically proven shots starting to take off and get the recognition that they deserve," remarks Jake Greenway, Vice President Of Marketing And Business Development at Vitamin Energy®. "It's an honor to be chosen for this award by such an influential publication like CStore Decisions due to their huge influence in the marketplace and nationwide reach that can help educate category buyers on the hottest new products of the year."

In addition to the award, the brand recently completed clinical trials making Vitamin Energy® the world's first and only 'clinically proven' energy shot brand. After 14 days of using Vitamin Energy® shots 89% of participants agreed that the shots are effective at boosting energy, 75% agreed that they were able to focus and concentrate better after the shot, and more. You can find additional information on the clinical trial here and more details on the brand as a whole on their site.

Contact: Jake.Greenway@VitaminEnergyLLC.com I 800-420-3106 I www.vitaminenergy.com

About Vitamin Energy®

Say hello to Vitamin Energy®. Whether at work or play, now you can conveniently get your vitamins while boosting energy levels for up to 7+ hours with no sugar crash later. Our vitamin supplements are always non-GMO, sugar free, keto friendly, made in the USA and taste great. Explore our energy drink shots and vitamin supplements for vitamin intake, energy boosts, immune health support, mood support, focus support, mood support and fitness boosts. Vitamin Energy® is available to purchase online at Amazon, Walmart, and GNC, along with a variety of in-store retailers across the U.S. For more information, visit www.vitaminenergy.com or follow @vitaminenergy on social.

SOURCE: Vitamin Energy, Inc.

