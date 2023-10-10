Since we published our detailed review of Lowland Investment Company (LWI) in August, quarterly DPS has been increased 4.9% to 1.6p, continuing a long track record of progressive dividends, and maintaining the trust's position as one of the highest yielding in the UK Equity Income sector. In the financial year to 30 September 2023 (FY23), its NAV total return of 17.2% was 3.4 percentage points ahead of the benchmark, despite larger-cap stocks continuing to lead market performance, a strong headwind to the trust's multi-cap approach in the previous year. Although market uncertainties prevail, the managers continue to identify opportunities in market leading, well managed businesses with growth potential.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...