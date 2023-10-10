DJ TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 10-Oct-2023 / 12:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer Name: TUI AG Street: Karl-Wiechert-Allee 23 Postal code: 30625 City: Hannover Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900SL2WSPV293B552 2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason: voluntary group notification with triggered threshold on subsidiary level 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office, country: New York, New York, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3. 5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 04 Oct 2023 6. Total positions % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of attached to shares instruments both in % Total number of voting rights (total of 7.a.) (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) (7.a. + pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG 7.b.) New 4.64 % 0.47 % 5.11 % 507431033 Previous 4.56 % 0.56 % 5.12 % / notification 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) (Sec. 33 WpHG) (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000TUAG505 0 23558962 0 % 4.64 % Total 23558962 4.64 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity Exercise or conversion Voting rights Voting rights in date period absolute % Lent Securities (right to N/A N/A 1528208 0.30 % recall) Total 1528208 0.30 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of Expiration or Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting rights Voting rights instrument maturity date period settlement absolute in % Contract for N/A N/A Cash 839132 0.17 % Difference Total 839132 0.17 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: % of voting rights (if % of voting rights through Total of both (if at Name at least 3% or more) instruments (if at least 5% or least 5% or more) more) BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. % % % BlackRock Advisors, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % Trident Merger LLC % % % BlackRock Investment Management, LLC % % % Amethyst Intermediate LLC % % % Aperio Holdings LLC % % % Aperio Group, LLC % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Fund Advisors % % % - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % % BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. % % % BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, % % % National Association - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. % % % BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. % % % BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. % % % BlackRock Investment Management % % % (Australia) Limited - % % % BlackRock, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. % % % BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. % % % BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC % % % BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC % % %

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2023 06:05 ET (10:05 GMT)