Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Receives Order from Electrostatic Refinishing Solutions for the CleanTech Laser Cleaning System

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE), a leading global developer of CleanTech laser systems for laser cleaning and other material applications, today announced it finalized an order for its CleanTech LPC-1500-CTHD laser cleaning system from Electrostatic Refinishing Solutions, LLC (ERS).

"Surface preparation and surface conditioning are two applications our CleanTech system excels at, which is why ERS purchased our product," commented Wayne Tupuola, CEO of Laser Photonics. "Using CleanTech, the company will revolutionize on-site fabrication while streamlining their processes and moving toward eco-friendly technology."

Electrostatic Refinishing Solutions, an Atlanta-based company, has purchased a CleanTech LPC-1500-CTHD laser cleaning system. ERS is an on-site refurbishing company that specializes in providing its services to refrigerated cases, walk-in coolers, freezers and more. The company will use the LPC-1500-CTHD laser cleaning system for on-site coating removal prior to the application of paint.

CleanTech Handheld LPC-1500-CTHD

The CleanTech LPC-1500-CTHD is a 1500-watt laser cleaning, roughing and surface preparation system designed to remove rust, coatings and almost anything else from a wide variety of surfaces. This laser cleaning system utilizes the latest laser technology to provide superior cleaning results while being safer and more eco-friendly than traditional abrasive cleaning methods.

About Laser Photonics Corporation

Laser Photonics is a vertically integrated manufacturer and R&D Center of Excellence for industrial laser technologies and systems. LPC seeks to disrupt the $46 billion, centuries-old sand and abrasives blasting markets, focusing on surface cleaning, rust removal, corrosion control, de-painting, and other laser-based industrial applications. LPC's new generation of leading-edge laser blasting technologies and equipment also addresses the numerous health, safety, environmental and regulatory issues associated with the old methods. As a result, LPC has quickly gained a reputation as an industry leader in industrial laser systems with a brand that stands for quality, technology and product innovation. Currently, world-renowned and Fortune 1000 manufacturers in the aerospace, automotive, defense, energy, industrial, maritime, space exploration and shipbuilding industries are using LPC's "unique-to-industry" systems. For more information, visit www.laserphotonics.com.

