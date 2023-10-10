NuEyes Technologies Inc.: Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD FAANS, Joins NuEyes Board of Directors as Chief Medical Officer

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / NuEyes, a leading innovator in augmented reality (AR) smart glasses technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Andrew Fanous, MD FAANS, to its Board of Directors and as the company's Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Fanous brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the fields of neurosurgery and medical technology, making him a valuable addition to NuEyes as it continues to push the boundaries of smart glasses technology specific to the medical and dental industries.









Dr. Fanous, a highly regarded neurosurgeon, is widely recognized for his significant contributions to the medical field. He has played an instrumental role in advancing the treatment of neurological disorders and has a deep understanding of the potential applications of augmented reality in healthcare. In his role as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Fanous will provide strategic guidance and medical expertise to help shape the future of NuEyes' cutting-edge technology.

"I am excited to join NuEyes' board of directors, a company that is clearly at the forefront of developing transformative augmented reality solutions," said Dr. Fanous. "I believe that augmented reality smart glasses have the potential to significantly improve the lives of clinicians in the surgical and dental fields. I am thrilled to be working alongside the talented team at NuEyes in order to advance this technology and bring it to a broader audience."

NuEyes' smart glasses, "NuLoupes," will bring surgical and dental loupes into the 21st century with its revolutionary technology and ecosystem for medical professionals. Moving from traditionally fixed magnification to the NuLoupes high-resolution variable digital magnification will provide surgeons and dentists with more versatility and viewing area. Using NuEyes' proprietary patent-pending camera system, NuLoupes is able to provide live 3D stereoscopic imaging with near-zero latency. The camera system delivers sub-millimeter accurate depth perception that allows physicians to accurately visualize the surgical environment. This revolutionary technology is key to providing natural viewing with enhanced magnification of detailed information in front of the users.

"Dr. Fanous' appointment to our Board of Directors and as Chief Medical Officer is a testament to NuEyes' commitment to excellence in both medical technology and patient care," said Mark Greget, CEO and co-founder of NuEyes. "His deep expertise in neurosurgery and his passion for innovation align perfectly with our mission to empower medical professionals with cutting-edge smart glasses technology."

As NuEyes continues to expand its presence into the medical market, Dr. Fanous' leadership and medical insights will play a pivotal role in driving innovation and ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of smart glasses technology within both the medical and dental industries.

ABOUT NUEYES TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

NuEyes is a veteran-owned smart glass technology company based in Orange County, California. It was launched in January 2016 to assist those with eye conditions such as macular degeneration, glaucoma, and retinitis pigmentosa. Over the past five years, NuEyes has seen extensive sales growth and has obtained federal, state, and insurance reimbursement for its devices. NuEyes addresses a multitude of augmented-reality markets including the accessibility, medical, and dental industries.

Contact Information

Regina Chatman

Director, Sales and Marketing

regina@nueyes.com

800-605-4033

Related Images

Dr. Fanous

SOURCE: NuEyes Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791441/dr-andrew-fanous-md-faans-joins-nueyes-board-of-directors-as-chief-medical-officer